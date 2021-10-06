PM Modi condoles demise of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Ghanashyam Nayak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of actor Ghanashyam Nayak, who was best known for his portrayal of Natu Kaka in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. The actor died of cancer on October 3 at the age of 77. PM Modi shared an emotional tweet, mourning the death of the star.

"In the last few days, we have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.' He was also extremely kind and humble," he tweeted. As per reports, the veteran actor had undergone surgery last year after getting diagnosed with cancer.

He had worked in around 100 Gujarati and Hindi films, along with his work in approximately 350 Hindi TV serials. (ANI)

