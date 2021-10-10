Left Menu

New Delhi World Book Fair to be held from January 8 in physical form

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 21:17 IST
New Delhi World Book Fair to be held from January 8 in physical form
  • Country:
  • India

The 30th edition of New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) will be held next year in physical form from January 8-16 at the newly constructed halls at the Pragati Maidan here, the National Book Trust announced Sunday.

The theme for the upcoming fair will be ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'' to celebrate 75 years of the country's Independence and will see various panel discussions, book and photo exhibitions, book releases and discussions at the theme pavillion.

First organised in 1972, the NDWBF will also celebrate its 50th year in 2022 with a photo exhibition.

With France as the guest country, the book lovers will be able to enjoy literature of France as well as other countries at the Foreign Pavilion, and a number of literary events will also take place at the International Events Corner. ''The NDWBF organises a number of literary and cultural programmes during the Fair, which include Author’s Corners, Seminars, Discussions, Workshops, etc. In addition, there will be the B2B forums, viz. CeoSpeak and New Delhi Rights Table, where publishers from across the world exchange translation rights and other business deals related to publishing,'' the NBT said in a statement.

A special Children's Authors' Corner and Yuva corner will be put up for young talents at the festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021