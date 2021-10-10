Left Menu

Maha: Woman cop dies on duty in Nagpur

A 53-year-old woman police constable died on duty at the gate of a temple here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday. The deceased is identified as Varsha Khobragade, a police naik, who was on bandobast duty at the gate of the Koradi devi temple for the Navratri festival.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:36 IST
Maha: Woman cop dies on duty in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 53-year-old woman police constable died on duty at the gate of a temple here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday. The deceased is identified as Varsha Khobragade, a police naik, who was on bandobast duty at the gate of the Koradi devi temple for the Navratri festival. She was attached to the Ajni police station, the official said. Khobragade fell uneasy and collapsed around 9 am on Saturday. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021