'Narcos: Mexico' final season trailer dropped by Netflix

Netflix has dropped a trailer for the third and final season of 'Narcos: Mexico', which will be premiering on the streaming platform on November 5. According to Variety, the crime drama, a spin-off series to 'Narcos', has been set in the '90s and examines the illegal drug trade in Mexico after 'Narcos' earlier focused on the Colombian illegal drug trade.

The upcoming season 3, which is 10 episodes long, will follow the war that breaks out after Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna) is arrested. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerges. In the trailer, clips are shown of police break-ins, extravagant mansions and large-scale shootouts. The drug trafficker of the new season's focus appears to be Amado Carrillo Fuentes, who is identified in the trailer as "the most powerful trafficker this country's ever seen." Later in the trailer, as Fuentes sips a beer, a character's voice is heard over the scene saying "Chaos brings opportunity."

New cast members for the show include Luis Gerardo Mendez as Juarez cop Victor Tapia, Alberto Guerra as independent drug trafficker Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, Luisa Rubino as young journalist Andrea Nunez and Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio AKA Bad Bunny as Arturo "Kitty" Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix's gang called the "Narco Juniors." Scoot McNairy, Jose Maria Yazpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa will be reprising their roles, though Luna would not.

As per Variety, 'Narcos: Mexico' has been executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Jose Padilha, Doug Miro, Andres Baiz, Eric Newman and showrunner Carlo Bernard. Baiz, Alejandra Marquez Abella, Luis Ortega, Amat Escalante and Wagner Moura will direct and Gaumont will produce the show. (ANI)