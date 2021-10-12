Amazon sets 'Yearly Departed' season two with Yvonne Orji as host

Amazon Prime Video is bringing back the popular comedy special ''Yearly Departed'' for season two.

Actor-comedian Yvonne Orji will host the sophomore instalment which will feature an all-female line-up of guests that will be announced soon, Amazon said in a press release.

The new season will see some of the world's funniest women bid farewell to ''everything we're leaving behind in 2021, including Hot Vaxx Summer, Hermit Life, Ignoring the Climate Crisis, and Zoom''.

''In my career, I’ve been fortunate to work on a show that was created by Blacks, for Black characters, and now, I get to host a special that was written by all women, featuring a lineup of incredibly funny female comedians, directed by a talented female director and produced by a group of amazing female producers. I guess lightning CAN strike twice!'' Orji said.

The first season of ''Yearly Departed'' featured host Phoebe Robinson along with Tiffany Haddish, Natasha Rothwell, Natasha Leggero, Ziwe, Sarah Silverman, Patti Harrison and Rachel Brosnahan.

Bess Kalb and Linda Mendoza will once again serve as head writer and director, respectively, for the special, which is produced by Amazon Studios, Done + Dusted and Scrap Paper Pictures.

Broshnahan, who executive produces the special, said, ''I, and team Scrap Paper Pictures, couldn’t be more excited to rejoin this team of powerhouse producers, writers and our talented director Linda Mendoza to bring another Yearly Departed into the world.'' ''I can think of no better group of women to bid adieu and f*#& you to 2021,'' she added.

Amazon Prime Video will announce an official premiere date soon.

''With another chaotic year of ups and downs almost behind us, we’re ready to say goodbye to 2021­–and who better to send the year off than the funniest women in the business,'' said Vernon Sanders, Head of Television for Amazon Studios. ''Yvonne, Rachel, and the entire team will help Prime Video viewers end 2021 with some much-needed laughter,'' she added.

