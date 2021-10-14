Boruto Episode 220: Naruto to meet leaders of other countries

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 220 is titled "Remaining Time." After Boruto and his teams' fierce battle with Isshiki Otsutsuki and Kurama's ultimate sacrifice, Naruto will meet the leaders of different countries in Boruto Episode 220.

Recently, the makers have dropped the official trailer for Boruto Episode 220, which shows the leaders are concerned about Naruto's son and asked him whether he would be able to take down his son, Boruto for the entire incident that happened with Boruto. His consciousness has been taken by MomoshikiOtsutsuki. Boruto is afraid of his Momoshfication.

In Boruto Episode 220, Naruto said he is ready to do what needs to be done when the time comes. However, the leaders are worried and wonder if it is already too late for something to happen. Now they are worried for Konohagakure and other countries.

The leaders also ask whether the Hidden Leaf Village members have taken any measures to prevent the danger.

In the last installment, after the fierce battle with Otsutsuki and Kurama's ultimate sacrifice, Boruto, Naruto, Kawaki, and Sasuke returns to Konohagakure. After returning they met Shikamaru, Amado and the others.

Amado informs them that Code might take revenge for killing his mentor IsshikiOtsutsuki. He also reveals how Code reveres Otsutsuki and became furious after his death. Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck has shared the preview of Boruto Episode 220 via Twitter. Watch it below.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 220 is scheduled to be released on October 17, 2021. The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations airs every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. Like the previous installment, Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 219 can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

