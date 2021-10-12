One Piece Chapter 1029: Can Momonosuke stop Onoigashima from destroying Flower Capital?

No doubt, One Piece Chapter 1029 is going to be one of the vital chapters but fans have to wait for a week to get the updates on the war in Onigashima.

The Japanese manga, One Piece Chapter 1029 is on a hiatus on coming Sunday. It will release after a gap of one week. Therefore the spoilers, leaks and raw scans will also be delayed for a week.

One Piece Chapter 1029 would release on October 24, 2021, at 11 am EST. The raw scans would surface by October 22. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

In One Piece Chapter, 1028 starts with the CP-0 in the visitors' guest room and providing updates via Den Mushi on the current status of the war on Onigashima to his colleagues Rob Lucci and company. The CP-0, short for Cipher Pol Aigis Zero is an intelligence organization that investigates for the World Government.

Chapter 1028 reveals the new form of Sanji and how he clashes with the Queen. Meanwhile, the CP-0 gets a call from Den Mushi who said about the new dragon that appeared. They understood that Mushi is talking about the pink dragon, and they are Kaidou's enemy.

One of the Cipher Pol cells said the war had started with 30,000 Beast Pirates against Minks-Pirates-Ninja-Samurai warriors. In the present scenario, Kaidou has 12000 warriors while the opponent party has 8000 fighters. Rob Lucci said to the CP-0 that the World Government is joining the battle and they are already on the way to Wanokuni.

They also discuss that they could not imagine the loss of Kaidou in the battle. The Ciper Pol-o revealed about Kaku and Styssy to Rob Lucci. Besides, Robin is helping Brook inside the castle.

Momonosuke creates the Flame Cloud through which a dragon runs. The Flame Cloud could help to save Flower Capital from Onigashima. Besides, stones and rubbles are falling and Kaidous power is getting decreased. Momonosuke is trying hard to save the Flower Capital but five minutes are left before Onigashima destroying the floating island but the Flame Cloud is too small.

Fans will see in One Piece Chapter 1029, whether Momonosuke save the Flower Capital from the clashing of Onigashima. Yamato will witness his father's conquest in One Piece Chapter 1029.

Moreover, One Piece Chapter 1029 would likely show what happened in the fight between Zoro vs. King, Kid and Law vs. Big Mom, Nami, Usopp, Tama, Jinbei, Brook, Franky and Robin.

On the other hand, One Piece Chapter 1029 might give the updates on Orochi, who is still alive after Kinemon cut his head. But he is hiding somewhere in Onigashima.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

