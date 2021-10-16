Dead to Me Season 3: Recent production status & everything we know!

One of Netflix's hit series "Dead to Me" is returning with a Season 3. The third season is also going to be the final season of the series. It stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as Jen Harding and Judy Hale, respectively. Earlier performances of the duo (both are from California) received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, thanks to their onscreen chemistry and witty interactions.

After several interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming for the upcoming season started on May 10, 2021, with an aim to complete shooting on August 2 this year, reported Production Weekly. However, there were further delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The production of the show was also halted for a short duration due to Christina's multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. She issued a statement on the matter addressing the fans on August 10. It is yet to be confirmed whether the filming for Dead to Me Season 3 has restarted.

Netflix's dark-comedy show has become one of the most popular comedy series. The first season had acquired over 30 million audiences throughout the world.

Dead to Me is about a friendship that blossoms between Jen and Judy. Jen's husband was killed in a car accident. She is now a real estate agent based in Laguna Beach, California, trying to come to terms with her loss through therapy, exercise, and other methods. She uses anger and resentment as an outlet for her grief.

She meets Judy in a grief support group. Jen mourns her husband, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver, while Judy claims she is grieving for her fiancé who died of a heart attack. In actuality, Judy is the hit-and-run driver and her fiancé broke up with her.

As Dead to Me Season 3 will be the last season of the show, fans are expecting it to clear all the loose threads left in Season 2. Some of the viewers are assuming that Season 3 could show a romantic relationship between Jen and Steve's twin brother. Dead to Me Season 2 portrayed Jen's new love interest with Steve's (James Marsden) semi-identical twin brother. However, currently, the makers are silent about the storyline.

Although the plot is still under wraps, James Marsden has described his character Ben in an earlier interview with TV Guide.

"Not only is he maybe going to find out that Jen was responsible for his brother's death, he's also guilty of a hit-and-run. And they were the victims of the hit-and-run. And his brother was guilty of a hit-and-run in the first season," told James Marsden.

During the renewal announcement for Dead to Me Season 3 the series creator Liz Feldman said, "From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it's been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human."

She continued, "I'll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast, and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one."

As of now, there is no confirmation on Dead to Me Season 3's release date. Stay connected with us for more information on Netflix shows.

