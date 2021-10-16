Haikyuu!! Season 5 could center around Nekoma match; Know more in detail!

Haikyuu!! is one of the most popular anime among sports lovers, and its Season 5 is a highly coveted Japanese anime series. The series is written and illustrated by HaruichiFurudate. Unfortunately, the official announcement on Haikyuu!! Season 5 is yet to be done.

HaiKyuu!! Season 4 was released on December 19, 2020. Many enthusiasts believe Season 5 will take more time to release. Season 4 was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Haikyuu!! Season 4 Episode 25 was released on December 19, 2020. It marks the finale of the fourth season of the anime series.

While there's no confirmation on whether HaiKyuu!! Season 5 is coming or not, Haikyu!! Anime's Twitter account conveyed the message that they are "Looking forward to the continuation." In the post, they also thanked the "Haikyu!! anime team for their continued hard work."

The anime series has broken several records. As of November 2020, Haikyu!! had over 50 million copies in circulation. Both the manga and anime have been met with a positive response.

The HaiKyuu!! revolves around a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. The story mainly focuses on ShōyōHinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his short height. It also describes the friendship and rivalries among the characters.

Haikyuu!! Season 4 ends with Hinata looking distressed and out of control after missing the opportunity to score a point early in the match. TobioKageyama warns him that if Hinata does that again during a match, he will never set the ball for him again. However, Kageyama knew that something clicked in Hinata after the latter witnessed KoraiHoshiumi's superb jump.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 would show how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals. It could also come with a fresh story. One of the Reddit users predicts, "Make season 5 the Nekoma match, and a shorter season. May be 9 episodes for this match. If they want, they could tack the Mujinazaka/Fukurodani match on at the end to bump up the episode count to like 11-12."

The official release date for Haikyuu!! Season 5 is yet to be announced. Since the coronavirus pandemic is still not over, we can expect further delays. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

