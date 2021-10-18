Wrestler Vinesh Phogat meets PM
She entered the Games as one of Indias strongest medal contenders.The former world championship bronze-medallist was part of meetings that Modi had with Tokyo Games athletes both before and after the Olympics and got a pep talk from him.Great meeting the honourable narendramodi sir today.
- Country:
- India
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who recently underwent an elbow surgery, on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with her family. The 27-year-old had made a shock first-round exit from the Tokyo Olympics. She entered the Games as one of India's strongest medal contenders.
The former world championship bronze-medallist was part of meetings that Modi had with Tokyo Games athletes both before and after the Olympics and got a pep talk from him.
''Great meeting the honourable @narendramodi sir today. His enthusiasm and love for sport is truly boundless. Genuinely touched by your concern for athletes. A big thank you sir for sparing time from your busy schedule to fulfill your promise of interacting with me and my family,'' Vinesh tweeted.
In a photograph posted on twitter, Vinesh was seen along with her mother and brother with the Prime Minister.
Vinesh had left the recent World Championship trials mid-way, complaining of weakness.
ALSO READ
Four-gold day sees India surge to the top at Shooting Junior World Championship
Four golds take India to top of medal standing at Junior World Championship
India's 14-year-old shooter Naamya Kapoor wins gold in junior world championships
Boxing: Tokyo Olympics star Lovlina Borgohain gets direct entry in Indian team for World C'ship
Manu, Naamya, Rhythm win 25m Pistol team gold in Junior World Championships