Danny DeVito joins Diney's 'Haunted Mansion'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-10-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 09:55 IST
Veteran actor Danny DeVito is set to star in the upcoming remake of ''The Haunted Mansion'' by Walt Disney Studios.

He joins previously announced cast members LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson.

Justin Simien, known for ''Dear White People'' and ''Bad Hair'', will direct the latest version.

The details of the story and script by Katie Dippold are being kept under wraps, but it is believed that the film follows a mother and her son who come across a mansion that is more than it seems while being orbited by various characters key to undressing the spooky mystery.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, DeVito will play a smug professor. His last big-screen studio appearance was 2019's ''Jumanji: The Next Level''.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are attached to produce the film, based on the spooky theme park ride which first opened at Disneyland in 1969, through their Rideback banner. Nick Reynolds of Rideback will serve as executive producer.

Production on the film began last week in New Orleans and Atlanta.

DeVito's storied filmography includes movies such as ''Romancing the Stone'' and ''Batman Returns'' and he has been appearing in the long-running comedy ''It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'' for over the last 15 years.

The actor is also set to reunite with Ivan Reitman and Arnold Schwarzenegger for ''Triplets'', a sequel to the 1988 comedy hit ''Twins''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

