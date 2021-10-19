Left Menu

Girl poisons 4 family members to death, upset over "discrimination" in affection

PTI | Chitradurga | Updated: 19-10-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 13:55 IST
Girl poisons 4 family members to death, upset over "discrimination" in affection
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 17-year-old girl allegedly poisoned four of her family members to death, upset over ''discrimination'' in the affection shown between her and siblings, police said.

The incident that took place in July at Lambanihatti in Isamudra village in this district, has now come to light.

The girl's family members who died are her father, mother, grandmother, and sister, while her 19-year-old brother, who had taken ill due to the poisoning, has survived.

According to police sources, they consumed 'Ragi mudde' (Ragi balls) mixed with insecticide for dinner on July 12 prepared by the girl, following which they started vomiting, and subsequently, four of them died.

The accused only ate rice and rasam prepared by her sister, they said.

The food materials and utensils used were sent to a forensic laboratory, and after examination, it was confirmed that insecticide was mixed in the ragi mudde served to family members.

Police said, on the investigation, it came across that the accused had grown up at her maternal grandparents' home and moved into her parents' house about three years ago. She complained of ''discrimination'' in the affection shown by parents between her and her siblings.

She was upset that she was being ''ill-treated'' and that her brother and sister got ''more love'', and so decided to poison them, officials said, adding that she had once in the past failed in her attempt to poison family members.

As the accused is a minor, she has been sent to the girls' remand home.

