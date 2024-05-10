Hilton Moreeng tenure as South Africa women's team head coach comes to end after 11 years

South Africa women's head coach Hilton Moreeng's 11-year-long tenure on Friday came to an end after his contract concluded at the end of the 2023/24 season. Cricket South Africa released a statement to announce Moreeng's departure which read, "Cricket South Africa (CSA) has today announced the departure of Hilton Moreeng as the Proteas Women head coach upon the conclusion of his contract at the end of the 2023/24 season."

During the 11 years that he served as the coach of Proteas Women, Moreeng saw the change and the evolution in the landscape of the South African women's national. He was in charge of the team for 279 matches across all three formats of the game. "It has been an honour and a privilege to lead such a talented group of athletes over the years. I want to express my sincere appreciation to all the players and team management who have been instrumental in this journey. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside each of you," Moreeng said in a statement.

"I would also like to thank the South African fans and the media for their unwavering support throughout this journey. Your encouragement has been a constant source of motivation," he added. Under his leadership, South Africa's women's team won 84 out of 149 ODI matches, with a win ratio of 56 per cent.

In T20Is, the team secured 60 victories out of 127 encounters, while in the longest format of cricket, South Africa registered one draw and two losses. "Coaching at the international level has been an extraordinary journey filled with countless memorable moments and achievements. These experiences will forever hold a special place in my heart," Moreeng said.

As I step away from this role, I want to wish the team and everyone involved the very best of luck in the future. I have no doubt that the future holds great success and prosperity for all," he concluded. CSA Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe talked about the departure of the long-serving coach and said, "I have the honour of expressing CSA's gratitude to Hilton for his exceptional contributions to women's cricket in South Africa over the last decade, with his tenure marked by numerous historic moments. We convey our profound appreciation for his unwavering dedication and exemplary leadership, acknowledging his instrumental role in shaping the professionalisation of women's cricket in the country."

"As Dillon du Preez steps in as interim coach, we offer him, the management and the team our full support as they head into their next international assignments. We have full confidence in Dillon's abilities to continue the momentum and uphold the standards set for the side. The process of recruiting for a new coach is already underway. Our intention is to find the best candidate followed by a smooth transition to take the Proteas Women to greater heights," he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)