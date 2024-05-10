Left Menu

Hilton Moreeng tenure as South Africa women's team head coach comes to end after 11 years

South Africa women's head coach Hilton Moreeng's 11-year-long tenure on Friday came to an end after his contract concluded at the end of the 2023/24 season.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 19:23 IST
Hilton Moreeng tenure as South Africa women's team head coach comes to end after 11 years
Hilton Moreeng (Photo: Proteas Men/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa women's head coach Hilton Moreeng's 11-year-long tenure on Friday came to an end after his contract concluded at the end of the 2023/24 season. Cricket South Africa released a statement to announce Moreeng's departure which read, "Cricket South Africa (CSA) has today announced the departure of Hilton Moreeng as the Proteas Women head coach upon the conclusion of his contract at the end of the 2023/24 season."

During the 11 years that he served as the coach of Proteas Women, Moreeng saw the change and the evolution in the landscape of the South African women's national. He was in charge of the team for 279 matches across all three formats of the game. "It has been an honour and a privilege to lead such a talented group of athletes over the years. I want to express my sincere appreciation to all the players and team management who have been instrumental in this journey. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside each of you," Moreeng said in a statement.

"I would also like to thank the South African fans and the media for their unwavering support throughout this journey. Your encouragement has been a constant source of motivation," he added. Under his leadership, South Africa's women's team won 84 out of 149 ODI matches, with a win ratio of 56 per cent.

In T20Is, the team secured 60 victories out of 127 encounters, while in the longest format of cricket, South Africa registered one draw and two losses. "Coaching at the international level has been an extraordinary journey filled with countless memorable moments and achievements. These experiences will forever hold a special place in my heart," Moreeng said.

As I step away from this role, I want to wish the team and everyone involved the very best of luck in the future. I have no doubt that the future holds great success and prosperity for all," he concluded. CSA Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe talked about the departure of the long-serving coach and said, "I have the honour of expressing CSA's gratitude to Hilton for his exceptional contributions to women's cricket in South Africa over the last decade, with his tenure marked by numerous historic moments. We convey our profound appreciation for his unwavering dedication and exemplary leadership, acknowledging his instrumental role in shaping the professionalisation of women's cricket in the country."

"As Dillon du Preez steps in as interim coach, we offer him, the management and the team our full support as they head into their next international assignments. We have full confidence in Dillon's abilities to continue the momentum and uphold the standards set for the side. The process of recruiting for a new coach is already underway. Our intention is to find the best candidate followed by a smooth transition to take the Proteas Women to greater heights," he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024