The Witcher Season 2: Netflix teases first look of Ciri’s training to become a Witcher

With just two months to go, fans are eagerly waiting to see The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix on December 13. Recently, Netflix has released a new poster for season 2, which features Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, with his sword and a new look at Ciri training to fight.

The first season consisted of eight episodes and was released on Netflix in its entirety on December 20, 2019. It was based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, which are collections of short stories that precede the main Witcher saga. Watch the original posts below.

According to the series' pilot, women usually do not participate in the training to become Witchers. Only 3 out of ten men survive the third in the Witcher trials, the Trial of the Dreams, which involves the mutation of the eyes, bone marrow, and hormones. A woman cannot survive to that particular trial.

The Witcher Season 1 concludes with the story of Yennefer, who used her power to save other sorcerers and sorceresses while Geralt and Ciri get reunited.

The Witcher Season 2 is likely to show Geralt returning to his childhood home with Ciri at KaerMorhen where Ciri will begin her training on mysterious power under the tutelage of Vesemir. He will teach her all about monsters and herbs, Lambert (Paul Bullion) and Eskel (Basil Eidenbenz) training her in the art of combat, and Coën (YasenAtour) training her to use a sword.

Comicbook.com had published the official synopsis of the second season.

"Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of KaerMorhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The Witcher Season 2 will see the comeback of many characters, including Geralt of Rivia (plays Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), TrissMerigold (Anna Shaffer), Jaskier (Joey Batey), Cahir (Eamon Farren), and Tissaia (MyAnnaBuring).

The newly added stars in the upcoming series include YasenAtour (as Coen), Agnes Born (Vereena), Paul Bullion (Lambert), Basil Eidenbenz (Eskel), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia), KristoferHivju (Nivellen), MeciaSimson (Francesca), Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), AdjoaAndoh (Priestess Nenneke), Chris Fulton (Rience) and Graham McTavish (Sigismund Dijkstra).

The Witcher Season 2 is set to premiere on December 17, 2021.

