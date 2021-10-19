Disney delays Marvel movies & Indiana Jones 5: Know new dates plus reasons for delay

Walt Disney has recently delayed six of its upcoming Marvel movies and removed the release dates for two other movies. Several 2022 and 2023 films, including Black Panther 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder have been pushed back.

Although Disney has not mentioned a reason for those delays, it looks like the delays are due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the movie industry. Vaccine mandates in U.S. theaters could be a major reason big-budget blockbusters not pulling in the usual numbers during the pandemic.

While in case of Indiana Jones 5, the 79-year-old, Harrison Ford suffered a shoulder injury on film set in June. The globally-acclaimed actor was hurt while rehearsing a fight scene. However, the production continued, and the filming was rescheduled without him. But certain scenes cannot be filmed without him, hence the delay.

According to Variety, the major release date shuffle comes after Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" cemented its place as a pandemic-era box office hit and ahead of Eternals, the MCU entry that is scheduled for November 5. The scheduling overhaul is related to production and not box office returns.

The rescheduled movies

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Rescheduled to May 6, 2022 (previously dated on March 25, 2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder: Rescheduled to July 8, 2022 (previously dated on May 6, 2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Rescheduled to Nov. 11, 2022 (previously dated on July 8, 2022)

The Marvels: Rescheduled to Feb. 17, 2023 (previously dated on Nov. 11, 2022)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Rescheduled to July 28, 2023 (previously dated on Feb. 27, 2023)

Untitled Indiana Jones: Rescheduled to July 30, 2023 (previously dated on July 29, 2022)

Untitled Marvel: Rescheduled to March 11, 2023 (previously dated on October 2023)

Movies removed from the schedule

Untitled Disney Live-Action: Previously dated on July 14, 2023

Untitled Marvel: Previously dated on July 28, 2023

Untitled Marvel: Previously dated on June 10, 2023

Untitled 20th Century: Previously dated on October 20, 2023

