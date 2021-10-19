Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift to induct newcomers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Musicians Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift will induct newcomers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during its annual ceremony, set for Cleveland on October 30.
- Country:
- United States
Musicians Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift will induct newcomers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during its annual ceremony, set for Cleveland on October 30. According to Fox News, McCartney will give the presentation for Foo Fighters, the hall announced on Monday. He's close to Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl, who after next week will share the distinction of being inducted twice. McCartney's in as a Beatle and solo artist, while Grohl joined as a member of Nirvana in 2014.
Swift will induct songwriter Carole King, and also perform some of her music, along with Jennifer Hudson. Angela Bassett, who portrayed Tina Turner in the movie 'What's Love Got to Do With It?', will induct the singer. Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. and Bryan Adams are scheduled to perform tributes to Turner.
Another actor, Drew Barrymore, has been enlisted to induct The Go-Go's. Lionel Richie will speak in honor of music executive Clarence Avant. As per Fox News, other inductees this year include Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charlie Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads. Presenters weren't announced for them on Monday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Famed cartoonist C J Yesudasan no more
Tipped NCB as active citizen, Nawab Mallik's 'forgery' allegation attempt to defame BJP, agency: Manish Bhanushali
Fara Williams, Rachel Yankey inducted in Women's Super League Hall of Fame
'Ramayan' fame Arvind Trivedi passes away at 82
PM Modi condoles demise of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Ghanashyam Nayak