'The White Tiger' fame Adarsh Gourav bags international project 'Extrapolations'

After entertaining the viewers with his role in Netflix's 'The White Tiger', actor Adarsh Gourav is now all set to feature in the international project 'Extrapolations'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 08:53 IST
Adarsh Gourav (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After entertaining the viewers with his role in Netflix's 'The White Tiger', actor Adarsh Gourav is now all set to feature in the international project 'Extrapolations'. As per Deadline, 'Extrapolations', which is currently in production, tells the stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale.

The climate change anthology drama series will also feature renowned actors like Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, David Schwimmer, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, and Gemma Chan. However, Adarsh has not officially announced the project yet.

For the unversed, Adarsh earned a nomination at BAFTA for the Best Leading Actor for his performance in 'The White Tiger'. He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's next 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

