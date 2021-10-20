One Piece Chapter 1029 spoilers out: Sanji to defeat Queen while Kid gets injured

The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1029 will be out on October 24, 2021, at 11 am EST after a week's hiatus. It will also drop at different times worldwide, so the global audience can go through it. The manga enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the storyline to be out. Hooray! The spoilers and the predictions are out. So without further ado, let's dive in.

One Piece Chapter 1029 will start with the fighting between Sanji and Queen. Sanji is going to use raid suit in the battle. Queen chases him by saying to show him the raid suit. Seemingly, fans will witness Sanji winning the battle without any help from others.

In the meantime, Kid is suffering from severe headaches due to Hawkins, who hits him on his head. Kid is about to be defeated by Big Mom. One Piece Chapter 1029 will also focus on the fighting of Kid, laws vs. Big Mom (BM). Kid and Law would attack Big Mom while she will apply all her strength to stop them and as a result Kid might get injured.

Law takes injured Kid into his room to save him from BM and seeks the help of Yamato against Big Mom.

On the other hand, Momonosuke creates the Flame Cloud through which a dragon runs in One Piece Chapter 1028. The Flame Cloud could help to save Flower Capital from Onigashima. Besides, stones and rubbles are falling and Kaidous power is getting decreased. Momonosuke is trying hard to save the Flower Capital but five minutes are left before Onigashima destroys the floating island but the Flame Cloud is too small.

Fans will see in One Piece Chapter 1029, whether Momonosuke save the Flower Capital from the clashing of Onigashima. Yamato will witness his father's conquest in One Piece Chapter 1029.

Orochi is still alive after Kinemon cut his head. But he is hiding somewhere in Onigashima. The upcoming chapter might show what happens next.

One Piece Chapter 1029 would likely show what happened in the fight between Zoro vs. King. Fans can also get updates on Nami, Usopp, Tama, Jinbei, Brook, Franky, and Robin.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

