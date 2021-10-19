Left Menu

Boruto Chapter 63 spoilers out: Boruto seems to be more in control this time

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-10-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 10:46 IST
Boruto Naruto Next Generation Chapter 63 will be released on October 20, 2021. Image Credit: Facebook / Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Boruto Naruto Next Generation Chapter 63 will be released on October 20, 2021. Fans waited for a long period for the upcoming installment. Chapter 62 was released in September. The manga follows a monthly schedule. The raw scans for Boruto Chapter 63 will be out two to three days before the release.

Recently, Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck posted two images from Boruto Chapter 63 with the caption "WELCOME BACK…BORUSHIKI!!"

He wrote, "Boruto might seem to be more in control this time i.e: open left eye, but this doesn't negate the fact that Momoshiki's consciousness could still be there, constantly fighting for control. I guess we'll see more next month, so let's not get rid of Momo that easily."

This time Boruto Chapter 63 will add an interesting twist to the storyline. Konoha Village is again under Otsutsuki's threat. The community is not sure how to confront Otsutsuki. Besides, the battle between MomoshikiOtsutsuki and Naruto has already started in the previous chapter.

Boruto Chapter 63 will show the severe fighting of MomoshikiOtsutsuki vs. Naruto. But according to recent spoilers, Boruto may get kidnapped by Momoshiki, predicts Mantra Pandeglang.

Kawaki and Code have faced each other. Code acquires tremendous power for the chakra and receives help from Eida and Daemon. Unless and until the chakra is abolished, nobody can enter or leave Konohagakure.

In Boruto Chapter 63, Kawaki will help Naruto by fighting with Code to eliminate the chakra. Abdul Zoldyck also posted some more pictures of Code vs. Boruto.

The title reads: "Karma Code vs Karma Boruto Part 2! Boruto is mostly getting punched/kicked!!"

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese manga series written by UkyōKodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

