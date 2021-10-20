Left Menu

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem-starrer 'Being the Ricardos' to stream on Amazon from Dec 21

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-10-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 11:47 IST
Writer-director Aaron Sorkin's film ''Being the Ricardos'', starring Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, is slated for a worldwide release on Amazon Prime Video on December 21.

The Amazon Original movie will be theatrically released in the UK and US on December 10, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Written and directed by Academy Award winner Sorkin, ''Being the Ricardos'' chronicles the relationship between Hollywood icon Lucille Ball and Cuban-American actor Desi Arnaz, the fabled stars of the classic 1950s American sitcom ''I Love Lucy''.

Ball, played by Kidman, and Arnaz (Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in film, billed as a behind-the-scenes drama.

''A revealing glimpse of the couple's complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers' room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom 'I Love Lucy','' Amazon stated in a press release.

''Being the Ricardos'' also stars Jake Lacy, J K Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat.

