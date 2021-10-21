Mrs. India 2021 2022, India’s Only Premium Platform Set to Launch Its 9th Edition in City of Lakes, Udaipur

Udaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India Mrs. India 2021 2022 Not Just a Model She is a Role Model© 9th Edition of official Mrs. India by Mrs. India Pageants and Productions Pvt Ltd is scheduled from 20th December 2021 at Udaipur Rajasthan by Deepali Phadnis Director of Mrs. India Pageants, a former Mrs. Asia International where 30 Mrs. India 2021 2022. Finalists will be participating from across India and Internationally.

Mrs. India is India’s only Premium platform which is Largest and longest surviving Pageant for married Woman from 2013 that have Won Many International Platforms from its inception in 2013.

Mrs. India productions had produced the biggest extravaganza for married women till date with its majestic productions, signature photoshoots, unique video shoots, creative themes that have always given a social message and celebrated its Mrs. India Finalist through various programs.

Deepali Phadnis - Mrs. India’s Founder, Director When Deepali Phadnis decided to start Mrs India Pageants, She was very clear about its theme Beauty in Diversity, as She believed every Woman is Beautiful and every woman should feel Beautiful irrespective of her Age, Height, weight or Color. Mrs. India is a Celebration of Womanhood and her eternal Beauty as We Say at Mrs. India, I am Woman Eternally Beautiful. Deepali Phadnis is an Engineer by profession and film-maker for passion from New York Film Academy Los Angeles. As a corporate woman, Deepali Phadnis has worked with World’s Top most Companies in Information and Commutation sector. Deepali Phadnis has always been part of visual arts, trained in Indian Classical Dance Odissi.

What is Mrs. India Deepali Phadnis Believes that the contribution of women to society never stops, so why should we stop celebration her contribution, achievements or her zeal to excel? As a married Woman her responsibilities surge in many folds. Under all those responsibilities somewhere she forgets about herself, her dreams that she left behind for the priorities of Family and career.

So, for all married women, Mrs. India, gives a second chance an opportunity, a platform to express themselves and realize their dream to be Queen of Mrs. India where they can showcase their Beauty, Talent, Glamour and Culture.

Mrs India 2021 2022 Finalists Mrs. India 2021 2022 finalists will be connecting to women like her through Food Connect, MyCityWoman to encourage woman’s unity and bring awareness about Textile Pollution, promote Food Culture and celebrate family and social values. Mrs. India Finalists have promoted local Tourism destinations, heritage and culture with pride and Mrs. India 2021 2022 finalists will continue to follow the same journey carved by Mrs. India Pageants. Mrs. India is continuously striving to reach next level year after year to surpass the heights set by Mrs. India Pageants itself. Mrs. India team which is spread across the nation committed to its goal and constantly striving. Mrs. India Family is spread across India as various regional and state pageants making it the largest pageant for married women in India.

Mrs. India is Pioneer, First and Foremost Mrs. India is a pioneer of the Classic category that extended the platform to all age groups. Today all others have taken inspiration from us. Mrs. India Pageants takes pride in bringing that change in the society that has completely changed the perspective of the way the world should look at women or their beauty. Mrs. India has successfully broken that stereotype, those limitations that bound women to certain standards. Mrs. India Pageants are proud to bring that change that we can see spread across the nation and inspire many others to follow our path.

Mrs. India 2021 2022 winner’s feat Mrs. India from its very inception believes that Beauty has no meaning without a cause, Mrs. India is working on Textile Pollution awareness as Fashion industry is second largest cause for environmental pollution across the globe. Mrs. India Pageant works on this all year round, encouraging everyone to reuse the Clothing, restyle it in order to reduce the Fabrics pilling in dump yards where they take 1000’s of years to decompose. Reusing same fabrics will avoid this textile waste reaching landfills. As fashion is very much part of our lives, livelihood and creativity Mrs. India Pageants promotes Handlooms as Handlooms are not only environment friendly they are our heritage, gives livelihood to many artisans and celebrates the very thread of our Cultural pride that is as diverse as Mrs. India. Mrs. India is dedicated platform to Beauty, Talent, Glamour and culture, our platform goes in hand in hand with Mrs. India Finalists.

Mrs. India 2021 2022 is preparing its Mrs. India Finalists of the season to shine on National Grand Finale, Mrs. India Finalists will be undergoing extensive grooming and training that will bring out the best version out of them. Mrs India 2021 2022 Finalists comes from the diverse background who are been achievers in their own way. Who are not just Models but role models in real life! Mrs. India™ is Trademark of Mrs India Pageants and Productions Pvt Ltd, Directed by Deepali Phadnis Mrs. Asia International 2012 Winner. From year of its establishment in the Year 2013 Winners of Mrs. India Pageants represented India on World’s Most Prestigious and Premium Beauty Pageants for Married Woman, Making its India’s Only gateway to World’s Premium Beauty Pageants. Mrs. India Pageants is the only Pageants that have excellent have track record of Winning Many International titles, Including Three International titles in one Single Year. Mrs. India Pageants is only Pan in Pageant that hosts State Level Pageants and Nation-wide Auditions to select its Finalists. From the Year 2019 Mrs. India in association with Fashion India® and Tourism Queen worked together to bring attention towards Local Tourism with intent to bring boom to local economy by Tourism and Fashion India to bring awareness about Textile Pollution. Each and Every Mrs. India 2021 2022 Finalists is worked on Tourism Queen and Textile Awareness project.

During their reign at Mrs. India 2021 2022 Mrs. India Winners, Ambassadors and Subtitle Winners will continue to work on Reduce, Reuse and Restyle of Fabrics and bring Textile Pollution awareness along with Social Cause which is close to their heart. Mrs. India Pageants is proud of all our Mrs. India 2019 2020 Finalists, Winner, Ambassadors and will continue to support our Queens in all possible endeavours.

For more details please contact Deepali Phadnis – mrsindiadirector@outlook.com

