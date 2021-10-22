Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 163 Summary revealed: Yuuji Itadori finally meets Higuruma!

The Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 163 is likely to be more interesting than the previous chapters. The manga is releasing this Sunday without any break. Spoilers for Chapter 163 are out but readers should keep patience for the official manga updates.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 163 will provide the updates on Megumi Fushiguro and Yuuji Itadori who get the different intel about Higuruma's location. The upcoming chapter will start with Yuuji vs. Mysterious Geezer Sorcerer.

The Culling Game has already begun. Yuuji and Megumi entered the Culling Game to face some enemies. They are looking for Higuruma's location. Recently, the Twitter user Ducky has shared the translated summary and preview of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 163 and Chapter 164.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 163 Summary

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 163 is titled "Tokyo Colony1 -Part 3." According to the translation shared by the Twitter user, Amal leads Yuuji to the theater saying he will find Higuruma there. He also warns him not to go straight since the helicopter guy has already fought with him and is beaten by him.

However, Yuuji thinks he is more powerful than the helicopter guy. Amal thinks he must reveal the truth to Yuuji but he is silent in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 163.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 163, Remi tries to taunt Fushiguro. However, Fushiguro asks Remi to behave properly and not to waste the time.

The scene changes again and at last Itadori finds Higuruma inside a bathtub in the center of the theater stage. Itadori requests him to use his points and to add a rule to the Culling Game that will help them to end the game, but Higuruma refuses. Itadori tries to make him understand that if the game goes in the same manner everybody will die in Japan, but he can't convince Higuruma. Read the summary in detail below.

Chapter 163 SummaryTitle: Tokyo Colony 1 - Part 3Preview for Chapter 164:A duel to the death, with the points on the line!Translations: @zessdesuyo pic.twitter.com/j3zjUqkVvw — Ducky (@IDuckyx) October 21, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 163 is scheduled to be out on October 24, 2021.

The raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapters are usually made available two to three days before the manga release. Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 163 and other chapters for free when it comes out from the official manga platforms including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

