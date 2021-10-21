Black Clover Chapter 310: Will Yuno defeat Supreme Devil Zenon?

The Japanese manga Black Clover has gathered a cult following for itself throughout the world. Now fans are quite excited to know what the next installment has in store. The upcoming installment Black Clover-Chapter 310 will begin with Yuno vs. Supreme Devil, Zenon.

For the last few chapters, Astha grabbed our attention. Asta is now in his Union mode and takes down the two Devils. Astha's sudden rise to power is supported by Yuno. Now Yuno has acquired his own form of power. He is going to face Dark Triad.

Black Clover Chapter 310 will show the secret between the star magic of Yuno and his severe fighting with Supreme Devil Zenon. The chapter will witness his amazing power. Zenon is also desperate to win against Yuno. In Black Clover Chapter 309, Zenon is surprised to see Yuno using two grimoires, and he felt mysterious hidden powers within the grimoire. Zenon is trapped between the two lightning set by Yuno. In between the Royal family of the Spade Kingdom appears. And fans came to know about his father, Loyce, and his mother, Ciel.

On the other side, the magic of the Tree of Qliphoth is still on and William and Yami are alive. Black Clover Chapter 310 will show their present condition. Will they really recover after their mana is sucked out?

The upcoming chapter would end the fight between Zenon and Yuno. Seemingly, Yuno will defeat Supreme Devil Zenon. Black Clover Chapter 310 would also give updates on Nacht Faust.

Black Clover 310 will be released on October 24, 2021. The raw scans for Black Clover Chapter 310 will be out on Thursday, October 21. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese manga.

