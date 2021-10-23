Money Heist Season 6 to be followed by a spin-off series

The journey of the Spanish series, Money Heist (known as La casa de papel to Spanish-speaking viewers) will come to an end in December 2021.

The first part of Money Heist Season 5 premiered on September 3 and Money Heist Volume 2 (unofficially called Monet Heist Season 6) will release on December 3. Fans are eagerly waiting for Volume 2 to see what happens to the Professor who is mysteriously away from comms while the building is still surrounded by Police.

At the Netflix TUDUM event, we got the first look and an exclusive clip of the final part of the series. The gang has been in the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours and the Professor is at risk. To make matters worse, a new adversary is coming: the army. With the Professor mysteriously vanishing from his gang, the heist crew argues over how to escape, and what to do with all the gold.

On October 13, Netflix released a 42-seconds long clip of the first teaser of the Money Heist Volume 2.

Here is the official synopsis of Money heist season 5: The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Fans who are worried about Money Heist's ending with Season 5 have good news. There will be a spin-off series of Money Heist. Earlier, the creator ÁlexPina hinted at the possible remake of Money Heist in Korea.

The Korean adaptation of Money Heist will be directed by Kim Hong-sun. The Korean adaptation will be collaboratively made by BH Entertainment and Content Zium. As of August 18, 2021, the K-Drama adaptation of Money Heist was under pre-production. Thus, we can expect the filming to commence sooner than later.

Money Heist Season 5 Vol2 is set to release on December 3, 2021.

