Derry Girls: Season 3 not extending further but McGee could come with a film

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 22-10-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 18:41 IST
Lisa McGee says she has an idea to on-screen the Derry Girls movies. Image Credit: Irish Times
After the renewal of Channel 4's teens sitcom Derry Girls for Season 3 in 2020, the filming has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the actress Nicola Coughlan informed earlier that Netflix streaming Derry Girls Season 3 will begin filming anytime in 2021.

In recent times, with the podcast Talking Derry Girls, Tara Lynne O'Neill who plays Mary Quinn has confirmed to Irish Mirror that Season 3 is already in the pre-production stage. According to her shared timetable, she revealed that she will attend the shooting after the end of Rough Girls. However, her filming for Rough Girls has ended on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

But fans are disheartened that Derry Girls Season 3 is likely to be the ultimate and final season of the series as the girls are growing up and they will be passed out from Catholic school. The much-awaited Northern Irish comedy series, confirmed on Twitter Thursday that Derry Girls will be coming to an end with season 3.

Expressing her excitement, to start the filming, the sitcoms creator and writer Lisa McGee says in a statement that "it was always the plan to say goodbye after three series."

"Derry Girls is a coming-of-age story following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase — which was a small, magical window of time," McGee said.

"Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honor to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it's achieved," she added.

Fans shouldn't be depressed, McGee says she has an idea to on-screen the Derry Girls movies. Speaking in July while confirming Season 3 would finally start its production after the delay of the pandemic, she revealed her plan to make a film on it.

"For a while, I didn't know if it would work but now an idea is starting to vaguely form in my head, so after series three I'll think about that a bit more," said Lisa McGee. "I'd like to do it and I think the cast would too so that would be the long-term plan," she opined.

Derry Girls is based in Northern Ireland and follows 4 teen girls in high school getting up to all kinds of naughtiness. As per Production Intelligence, a site that tracks news and updates on productions, Netflix Derry Girls Season 3 is under Pre-production. The show may start its filming in late 2021.

