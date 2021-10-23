Better Call Saul Season 6 gears up for early 2022 release, know in detail!

The journey of AMC's crime drama Better Call Saul will end with Season 6. The last five seasons became successful and was acclaimed worldwide for their excellent cinematography, brilliant portrayal of the story and outstanding acting.

The filming for AMC's hit Better Call Saul season 6 is almost done. The filming was originally scheduled to begin in September 2020, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Filming began on March 10 in New Mexico, each episode is expected to take about three weeks to film, and production is predicted to last roughly eight months.

Now, Better Call Saul Season 6 is gearing up for its release. It is expected to premiere in early 2022 in the United States and will consist of 13 episodes. The upcoming season will be the final part of the crime drama and will consist of 13 episodes.

Giancarlo Esposito who plays Gus Fring said to Collider in a recent interview that he is nearly at the end part of the shootings. There are only "a few loose ends" to film before signing off for the last time.

"Can I say it? Yeah. We're still in the sixth season. I have wrapped most of my acting work. I have a few loose ends to take care of," said Giancarlo Esposito.

Bob Odenkirk, who plays the role of Jimmy McGill, earlier said in a conversation with Hollywood Reporter that Better Call Saul Season 6 would bring a new perspective to the Breaking Bad story. The viewers are obviously disappointed after learning that the sixth season would mark end of the series but Bob Odenkirk clearly cited his belief that the final season would change the way viewers had always perceived Breaking Bad.

The series is created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. Better Call Saul follows the story of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), an earnest lawyer and former con-man, who would transform into a greedy criminal defense attorney known as Saul Goodman.

Bob Odenkirk (Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman), Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut), Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), Patrick Fabian (Howard Hamlin), Michael Mando (Nacho Varga), Tony Dalton (Lalo Salamanca), and Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring) will reprise their roles from previous seasons.

The official release date for Better Call Saul Season 6 is yet to be announced. But it is expected to premiere in early 2022.

