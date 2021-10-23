Mindhunter Season 3 might happen if fans “make noise” for it, says director

People enjoyed Mindhunter season 2, which was released on Netflix on August 16, 2019. No wonder it's been a long wait for the third season. Fans are getting more impatient after the news broke that Fincher is in talks with Netflix regarding Mindhunter Season 3.

However, Netflix is still silent about whether there will be Mindhunter Season 3. Recently, Asif Kapadia who directed two episodes of Mindhunter Season 1 supported the fans and asked them to demand the third season and let Netflix know worldwide viewers' interest.

He tweeted, "Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter."

Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter https://t.co/IZjDpxOX9k — asifkapadia (@asifkapadia) October 12, 2021

Few months back, several news reports claimed that the executive producer, David Fincher was discussing with Netflix about Mindhunter Season 3.

Small Screen reported, "Mindhunter is that conversations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. They are discussing the possibility of bringing the show back for a third season. It's still very early days, but Fincher sounds more upbeat about the project."

Two months have passed since the report was posted. Netflix still never responded to the report. Although there is no official renewal news on the third run of the series, Tech Radar recently noted that Mindhunter Season 3 is currently in its early stage of development.

Till now, there is no definite answer from Netflix. However, fans can continue to keep hope, as the streamer has not yet officially canceled the project. Mindhunter Season 3 has not been renewed by Netflix as yet. We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new.

