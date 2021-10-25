Succession Season 3 holds a 96 percent approval rating just after release

HBO-commissioned Succession Season 3 kicked off on October 17, 2021, and will continue till December 21.

Within days after its release, Succession Season 3 has received widespread critical acclaim. On Rotten Tomatoes, the season holds a 96% approval rating with an average rating of 9.3 out of 10, based on 55 reviews.

The website's critical consensus reads, "Fans already buying what Succession is selling will be pleasantly surprised to find its third season in crackling form - even if it gets a little too real from time to time." On Metacritic, the season has a weighted average score of 92 out of 100, based on 30 critics, indicating "universal acclaim.

Succession's story centers on the Roy family, who are the owners of the media conglomerate WaystarRoyCo. Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) children are fighting back to get control of the company. Succession Season 2 left us with many cliffhangers. We saw Kendall (played by Jeremy Strong) declaring war against his father Logan Roy.

Succession Season 3 starts immediately after Kendall's press conference, The family patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) decides to split his inner circle into two teams: he, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), Karl (David Rasche), Frank (Peter Friedman) and Hugo (Fisher Stevens) station themselves in Sarajevo (which has no extradition treaty with the U.S.) while Roman (Kieran Culkin), Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) are sent back to New York.

Logan informs his team that he intends to temporarily step back as CEO. The family and company management debate on who should take his place as a figurehead. Meanwhile, Kendall sets up a temporary base of operations at Rava's apartment and hires two PR consultants to help steward his public image.

He makes calls to most of Waystar's inner circle, hoping to sway more of the senior cadre to his side, but is only able to reach Frank. Shiv attempts to acquire legal representation for Waystar from Lisa Arthur, a high-profile New York attorney and personal friend but realizes that Kendall has already contacted her. In light of Shiv's perceived failure, Gerri is named the interim CEO.

The latest episode "The Disruption" will be out on Sunday, October 31. There will be nine episodes of Succession Season 3. Follow the list here:

Episode 2, "Mass in Time of War": Sunday, October 24

Episode 3, "The Disruption": Sunday, October 31

Episode 4, "Lions in the Meadow": Sunday, November 7

Episode 5, "Retired Janitors of Idaho": Sunday, November 14

Episode 6, "What It Takes": Sunday, November 21

Episode 7, "Too Much Birthday": Sunday, November 28

Episode 8, "Chiantishire": Sunday, December 5

Episode 9: Sunday, December 12

