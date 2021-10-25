Left Menu

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will premiere in 2022, announced officially!

Updated: 25-10-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 11:06 IST
The release for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has been announced via social media. Image Credit: Netflix
The avid fans have fixed their gaze on the release period of the superhero series The Umbrella Academy Season 3 on Netflix. However, they will be disheartened that the upcoming season is not on November premiere list of Netflix. In fact, the show is not going to arrive this year.

The good news is the series makers recently announced that officially The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will be out in 2022. The Twitter post reads: "Pack your bags, brellys (Cockroach) season 3 coming in 2022"

The filming for the series was wrapped up on August 28, 2021. The makers made this announcement via social media. Although the plot for the third run of The Umbrella Academy is kept under wrap, however fans could get the hints from the episode name which has been revealed earlier.

On June 8, Netflix has revealed the episode titles. They are as follows: "Meet the Family," "World's Biggest Ball of Twine," "Pocket Full of Lightning," "Kugelblitz," "Kindest Cut," "Marigold," "Auf Wiedersehen," "Wedding at the End of the World," "Six Bells," and "Oblivion."

The story for the comic book series revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy is set in an universe where 43 women around the world give birth simultaneously at noon on October 1, 1989, despite none of them showing any sign of pregnancy until labor began. Seven of the children are adopted by eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves and turned into a superhero team that he calls "The Umbrella Academy."

The sibling superheroes will reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 shows failing to stop the apocalypse, the siblings are forced to travel back in time, but it goes awry, scattering them across different years in 1960s Dallas.

Five ends up on November 25, 1963, in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, but with the help of Hazel manages to travel back in ten days. While being hunted by a trio of Swedish assassins, Five finds his siblings, who have each made new lives, and attempt to reunite them in order to stop this new apocalypse.

Season 2 ends with the children discovering Sir Reginald is still alive and formed a new academy called "Sparrow Academy." Besides, Ben Hargreeves the Number six (plays by Justin H. Min) is also alive.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min are returning to reprise their role in The Umbrella Academy Season 3. Fans will see several newcomers, including Ritu Arya (as Lila Pitts), Justin Cornwell (Sparrow leader Marcus), Britne Oldford (Fei), Jake Epstein (Alphonso Hargreeves), and Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane Hargreeves).

The release date of Netflix's superhero series is yet to be declared. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the web and television series.

