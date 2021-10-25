Sufism part of India's rich cultural heritage: Amit Shah
Srinagar, Oct 25 PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Sufism was a part of Indias rich cultural heritage.Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, had a meeting with Sufis and saints here. Kashmir has been since beginning the focal point of Indias rich heritage.
- Country:
- India
Srinagar, Oct 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Sufism was a part of India's rich cultural heritage.
Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, had a meeting with Sufis and saints here. ''Kashmir has been since beginning the focal point of India's rich heritage. Sufi culture is also part of that richness which is embodiment of peace and liberalism,'' he tweeted in Hindi.
''Today, I met Sufi saints in Srinagar and held a detailed discussion for re-establishing peace and coexistence in Kashmir,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi democratic leader, patient listener: Amit Shah
Muslims in Srinagar express solidarity with civilians killed by terrorists in J-K
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit J-K, Goa, Andaman, Uttarakhand
Power Minister RK Singh, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi meet Amit Shah
HM Amit Shah holds meet with power, coal ministers