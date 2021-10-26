Hema Malini shares adorable picture with Dharmendra, thanks fans for heartfelt birthday wishes

Veteran stars Hema Malini and Dharmendra are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples of Bollywood and the reactions to their latest picture prove the same! Bollywood's evergreen diva Hema Malini, fondly known as the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood, turned 73 on October 16, Saturday.

Ten days to 'relaxing after celebrations', Malini took to her Instagram handle and expressed gratitude to her fans for showering her with heart-warming birthday wishes. "A BIG Thank you to all those who have wished me and sent lovely messages on my birthday. Have gone through all of them and I'm left with a feeling of joy and gratitude receiving so much love from all of you! Thank you all Relaxing after the celebrations...," she wrote in the caption.

However, what made fans gush over her post was the appearance of her husband Dharmendra in the adorable picture. The 'Sholay' actors were seen sharing a side hug as they posed for a happy picture.

Fans chimed into the comments section and started pouring heartfelt messages in the awe of the couple. "Rab bana di Jodi, bollywood best couple," one fan wrote.

"Love U both adorable," wrote another. A third user wrote, "Love you both, best couple."

Hema Malini earlier shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebrations at home. The couple was seen twinning in red at the party. Dharmendra and Malini, tied the knot in 1980 after starring together in a number of movies in the early 1970s, including the blockbuster 'Sholay'. The couple has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be soon seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

