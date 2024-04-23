"Lot of work has to be done in next five years...": BJP candidate Hema Malini

Bhartiya Janta Party Lok Sabha Candidate and two-term Member of Parliament from Mathura, Hema Malini, said on Tuesday that many developmental works have been completed and a lot of work has to be done in the next five years in Mathura with the support of the party. Hema Malini told ANI, "I feel proud that I have done a lot of work and I have to do a lot of work in the next five years with the support of Prime Minister Modi Ji, Amit Shah Ji, Nadda ji and Yogi Ji. A lot of good development work has been done here, including the 84 Kos Parikrama, the purification of Yamuna, centres for girls education, and theatres as centres for cultural activities. Along with the darshan of the temple, you will get to see various cultural activities here."

Responding to the question of how many seats the BJP will win this time, Hema Malini said that they will win 80 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. "Our party is saying that we will win from Mathura by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes. We will win by more votes than before. I appeal to all the people to vote when voting takes place on April 26th. Everyone should participate in it. I also appeal to the people of India that everyone should go and vote; each of your votes is very important," she said.

Further, speaking on the Srikrishna Janambhoomi dispute, the BJP candidate from Mathura said that the issue is in the court and the court will decide but we are planning to make corridor for Banke Bihari Ji very beautiful, which is very congested and very soon work will start. "Challenge is a challenge. You should not take it lightly. So, we will work hard, we have the capability to win. We have our work to show. Who will vote for someone who has not done anything? What has the INDIA bloc done till date? We will definitely cross 400," she added.

The seats which will go to polls in the second phase on April 26 included-- Amroha, Meerut, Mathura, Baghpat, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahar. (ANI)

