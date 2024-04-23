Left Menu

"Lot of work has to be done in next five years...": BJP candidate Hema Malini

Responding to the question of how many seats the BJP will win this time, Hema Malini said that they will win 80 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 13:25 IST
"Lot of work has to be done in next five years...": BJP candidate Hema Malini
BJP candidate Hema Malini. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhartiya Janta Party Lok Sabha Candidate and two-term Member of Parliament from Mathura, Hema Malini, said on Tuesday that many developmental works have been completed and a lot of work has to be done in the next five years in Mathura with the support of the party. Hema Malini told ANI, "I feel proud that I have done a lot of work and I have to do a lot of work in the next five years with the support of Prime Minister Modi Ji, Amit Shah Ji, Nadda ji and Yogi Ji. A lot of good development work has been done here, including the 84 Kos Parikrama, the purification of Yamuna, centres for girls education, and theatres as centres for cultural activities. Along with the darshan of the temple, you will get to see various cultural activities here."

Responding to the question of how many seats the BJP will win this time, Hema Malini said that they will win 80 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. "Our party is saying that we will win from Mathura by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes. We will win by more votes than before. I appeal to all the people to vote when voting takes place on April 26th. Everyone should participate in it. I also appeal to the people of India that everyone should go and vote; each of your votes is very important," she said.

Further, speaking on the Srikrishna Janambhoomi dispute, the BJP candidate from Mathura said that the issue is in the court and the court will decide but we are planning to make corridor for Banke Bihari Ji very beautiful, which is very congested and very soon work will start. "Challenge is a challenge. You should not take it lightly. So, we will work hard, we have the capability to win. We have our work to show. Who will vote for someone who has not done anything? What has the INDIA bloc done till date? We will definitely cross 400," she added.

The seats which will go to polls in the second phase on April 26 included-- Amroha, Meerut, Mathura, Baghpat, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024