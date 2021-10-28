Panorama Studios to collaborate with Vidyut Jammwal on new film
Panorama Studios on Thursday announced it is set to collaborate with actor Vidyut Jammwal for the third time for an as-yet-untitled film.The studio has previously backed Jammwals 2020 actioner Khuda Haafiz.
- Country:
- India
Panorama Studios on Thursday announced it is set to collaborate with actor Vidyut Jammwal for the third time for an as-yet-untitled film.
The studio has previously backed Jammwal's 2020 actioner ''Khuda Haafiz''. The team is also producing its sequel, ''Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha'', which is currently on floors.
''It is reassuring to be working with like-minded people. The viewers are in for a surprise,'' the 40-year-old actor said in a statement.
Kumar Mangat Pathak, Founder and MD of Panorama Studios, said their latest collaboration will be mounted as a theatrical film.
''We have a history of two films with Vidyut - one, 'Khuda Haafiz', received unprecedented views on OTT and the other, 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha' has stirred a lot of excitement ahead of its release. ''It is great to reunite with India's action star for the third time for a very special film. It is a tale compelling enough to bring the audience to the theatres,'' Pathak added.
Jammwal's latest actioner ''Sanak'' is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Reliance says dropped merger plans with Zee on role of founders
Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China scrutiny
Positively Perfect announces the launch of InsideFirst series of journals with Rajesh Setty, Co-founder, Audvisor
ICDMA founder Dheeraj Kumar to introduce AI platform for identifying and mitigating digital risks
Founder of 'Infinite' Vinny Ritu Aggarwal forays into the realm of business coaching