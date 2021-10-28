Left Menu

Panorama Studios on Thursday announced it is set to collaborate with actor Vidyut Jammwal for the third time for an as-yet-untitled film.The studio has previously backed Jammwals 2020 actioner Khuda Haafiz.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 12:03 IST
Panorama Studios to collaborate with Vidyut Jammwal on new film
Panorama Studios on Thursday announced it is set to collaborate with actor Vidyut Jammwal for the third time for an as-yet-untitled film.

The studio has previously backed Jammwal's 2020 actioner ''Khuda Haafiz''. The team is also producing its sequel, ''Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha'', which is currently on floors.

''It is reassuring to be working with like-minded people. The viewers are in for a surprise,'' the 40-year-old actor said in a statement.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Founder and MD of Panorama Studios, said their latest collaboration will be mounted as a theatrical film.

''We have a history of two films with Vidyut - one, 'Khuda Haafiz', received unprecedented views on OTT and the other, 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha' has stirred a lot of excitement ahead of its release. ''It is great to reunite with India's action star for the third time for a very special film. It is a tale compelling enough to bring the audience to the theatres,'' Pathak added.

Jammwal's latest actioner ''Sanak'' is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

