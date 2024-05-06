Bombay HC Grants Interim Medical Bail to Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal in Money Laundering Case
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 14:58 IST
Money laundering case: Bombay HC grants interim bail for 2 months to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal on medical grounds.
