One Punch Man Season 3 could be delayed, says creator

After the telecast of the second season from April to July 2019, there has been a growing demand for One Punch Man Season 3. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Saitama's journey to become a respectable hero on screen.

Even though there is no official announcement on the third run of the Japanese anime there are a handful of manga chapters left to be adapted. As of now, a total of 23 volumes have been taken for the first two seasons of the anime.

As per Comic Book, the creator of the Japanese anime One Punch man, Yusuke Murata recently shared his message via Twitter that there could be a minor delay in the release of One Punch Man Season 3 (OPM Season 3).

"Thank you all for your patience. Due to various reasons, the online release of One-Punch Man's latest chapter has been delayed. Please wait a bit longer."

"I'm sorry to have kept you waiting. This is the Tona Jean version of One-Punch Man, but the latest story is scheduled to be updated on October 8th, and we are working on it. We will report on the progress as the day approaches."

If we go by their earlier records, there was a gap of around four years between Seasons 1 and 2. Besides, according to Netflix Life, while the anime's studio, J.C. Staff has never said anything about it, the recent global pandemic may have thrown a wrench into the studio's plans, which explains the delay.

One Punch Man Season 3 will allow manga lovers to learn more about the Monster Association and its leader Lord Orochi. More fighting scenes will be introduced in the series. The fight between Saitama and Garou is going to be interesting and reverse.

OPM Season 3's theme will center on Saitama's life. In the upcoming installment, he will obviously defeat his rivals with one punch. But this time, Garou will have extra powers and will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama.

Moreover, Garou will go into the relationship of beasts. He will take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration. However, Genos is likely to be largely absent in Season 3.

OPM Season 3could also lead to several one-to-one fights. For instance, S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai, and Flashy Flash could take on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

One Punch Man Season 3's release date is not confirmed yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

