Left Menu

One Punch Man Season 3 could be delayed, says creator

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:40 IST
One Punch Man Season 3 could be delayed, says creator
One Punch Man Season 3's release date is not confirmed yet. Image Credit: Facebook / One-Punch man
  • Country:
  • Japan

After the telecast of the second season from April to July 2019, there has been a growing demand for One Punch Man Season 3. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Saitama's journey to become a respectable hero on screen.

Even though there is no official announcement on the third run of the Japanese anime there are a handful of manga chapters left to be adapted. As of now, a total of 23 volumes have been taken for the first two seasons of the anime.

As per Comic Book, the creator of the Japanese anime One Punch man, Yusuke Murata recently shared his message via Twitter that there could be a minor delay in the release of One Punch Man Season 3 (OPM Season 3).

"Thank you all for your patience. Due to various reasons, the online release of One-Punch Man's latest chapter has been delayed. Please wait a bit longer."

"I'm sorry to have kept you waiting. This is the Tona Jean version of One-Punch Man, but the latest story is scheduled to be updated on October 8th, and we are working on it. We will report on the progress as the day approaches."

If we go by their earlier records, there was a gap of around four years between Seasons 1 and 2. Besides, according to Netflix Life, while the anime's studio, J.C. Staff has never said anything about it, the recent global pandemic may have thrown a wrench into the studio's plans, which explains the delay.

One Punch Man Season 3 will allow manga lovers to learn more about the Monster Association and its leader Lord Orochi. More fighting scenes will be introduced in the series. The fight between Saitama and Garou is going to be interesting and reverse.

OPM Season 3's theme will center on Saitama's life. In the upcoming installment, he will obviously defeat his rivals with one punch. But this time, Garou will have extra powers and will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama.

Moreover, Garou will go into the relationship of beasts. He will take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration. However, Genos is likely to be largely absent in Season 3.

OPM Season 3could also lead to several one-to-one fights. For instance, S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai, and Flashy Flash could take on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

One Punch Man Season 3's release date is not confirmed yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

Also Read: How to Train Your Dragon: New series to bring dragons to the modern world

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021