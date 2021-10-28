How to Train Your Dragon: New series to bring dragons to the modern world

How to Train Your Dragon is incontrovertibly a wonderful animated movie series that accumulated a huge fan base across the world and made history in terms of box office records. No wonder animation movie enthusiasts are waiting for How to Train Your Dragon 4. There is great news that How to Train Your Dragon franchise is returning with a new sequel series: 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Nine Realms'

DreamWorks announced Dragons: The Nine Realms on October 13, 2021. The announcement came with a new teaser trailer that shows the dragons straight to the modern world. The series is set 1,300 years after The Hidden World. It is set to be released on Peacock and Hulu on December 23, 2021. The first season will contain 6 episodes for 22 minutes each.

The full synopsis of Dragons: The Nine Realms is as follows:

Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth's surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they've been hiding — a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they've discovered.

The Nine Realms will star Jeremy Shada, and will be executive-produced by showrunner John Tellegen, Chuck Austen and Henry Gilroy.

So, what about "How to Train Your Dragon 4?" It looks there won't be a fourth movie, and here's why we think so. Before the release of the third movie (The Hidden World), it was reported that the third sequel was going to be the final installment in the How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy.

In addition, "How to Train Your Dragon 3" has answered all the questions of what could have happened to Hiccup and Toothless, and it has a wonderful ending to the story. So let's see the legend in another way with The Nine Realms.

Dragons: The Nine Realms is set to premiere on October 13, 2021. Watch the trailer below.

