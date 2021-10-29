Left Menu

Black Clover Chapter 311: Battle between Yuno vs. Zenon to end

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-10-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 13:00 IST
Black Clover Chapter 311: Battle between Yuno vs. Zenon to end
Black Clover 311 will be released on October 31, 2021. Image Credit: Black Clover / Facebook
  • Japan

Black Clover Chapter 311 is the next installment in the manga to be out without any hiatus. Fans are ardently waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store. Let's discuss the theories of the manga Chapter 311 of Black Clover.

Previously we saw, the battle of Yuno vs. Supreme Devil and Zenon. For the last few chapters, Astha grabbed our attention. Asta is now in his Union mode and takes down the two Devils. Astha's sudden rise to power is supported by Yuno. Now Yuno has acquired his own form of power. He is going to face Dark Triad.

It seems the battle between Yuno and ZenonZogratis will conclude in Black Clover Chapter 311. In a heavy punch of Yuno, Zenon is almost exhausted. The attack manages to break a few bones of Zenon but he survives and is desperate to win against Yuno. He covers his sword with Spatial Magic and Zenon uses his new bone sword named Demon Sword Dainsleif against Yuno.

Yuno used two grimoires, and he felt mysterious hidden powers within the grimoire. Zenon is trapped between the two lightning set by Yuno. In between the Royal family of the Spade Kingdom appears. And fans came to know about his father, Loyce, and his mother, Ciel.

However, the severe battle is not over yet. It seems Black Clover Chapter 311 might show the final result of the war. Seemingly, Yuno will defeat Supreme Devil Zenon. Black Clover Chapter 311 would also give updates on Nacht Faust.

Black Clover 311 will be released on October 31, 2021. The raw scans for Black Clover Chapter 310 will be out on Thursday or Friday. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese manga.

