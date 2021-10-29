Boruto Episode 222: Will Boruto qualify for final round of Chunin Exam? Know in detail!

The Japanese manga series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 222 is titled "The Night Before the Final Round." Fans can predict from the title that the final test for the Chunin exam will be held in Chapter 222.

Sai announces the final exams. Boruto with his company will attend the Chunin exam in Boruto Episode 222. The first round of the exam began, and Sai declared the result to team Seven and the other students. Team 7 and team 5 qualify for the next round. Sarada studies the whole night and was confident about her written test. Boruto and others celebrate entering the next round.

Recently, the makers have dropped the official promo trailer for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 222, which shows Boruto and the others are getting shocked when the organizers announce the last round.

Naruto reveals that why they have to go through the exam. In Boruto Episode 222, the organizer said tomorrow is the rest day, Boruto and his team should be prepared within a day. Meanwhile, in the interview with Konoha TV, Naruto confess that they use to think the world of Shinobi is at peace, but they found the threat remains there. They want to reexamine the defenses of their village, Konohagakure. The Chunin Exam will help them revise the village's defenses and will prepare the students to face any threat and protect the village.

Furthermore, not only Konohagakure, but the other villages are also conducting the Chunin exam. The reporters also talked to them. Naruto also said all the villages need captain-level Chunin to increase their military strength.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 222 is scheduled to be released on October 31, 2021. The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations airs every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. Like the previous installment, BorutoNaruto Next Generations Episode 219 can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

