Boruto Chapter 64: Code will face Boruto’s Momoshiki form

The Japanese manga Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 64 will be out on November 19, 2021. Fans have to wait a few weeks more for its release. The manga follows a monthly schedule. The raw scans for Boruto Chapter 64 will be out two to three days before the release.

The manga Boruto Chapter 64 will add an interesting twist to the storyline. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 64, Boruto will transform in Momoshiki Otsutsuki to fight against Code.

Flashback: Konoha Village is again under Otsutsuki's threat. The community is not sure how to confront Otsutsuki. Kawaki and Code finally face each other. But Code now is the owner of incredible power. He also receives help from Eida and Daemon. Currently, no one can enter and leave Konohagakure unless their chakra is known. As Kawaki respects Naruto, he can do anything for him.

The fight between Momoshiki Otsutsuki and Naruto started but was not over. Meanwhile, Code who worshiped Otsutsuki kidnapped Boruto's consciousness.

The war between Boruto and Code is not over yet and Code plans to prove Boruto to unleash Momoshiki form.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 64 Spoilers:

Code who worships Otsutsuki provoked Boruto to transform into Momoshiki form. It will be interesting to see how Code attacks Boruto in his new form, Momoshiki because he respects MomoshikiOtsutsuki. Moreover, it remains to be seen if Kawaki and Ada will intervene in the upcoming chapter.

Recently, Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck posted a short preview of Boruto chapter 64 from the VJump Appendix Card. The caption reads: "How will the fierce battle VS Code proceed...!?"

VJump Appendix Card Preview Text for Boruto Chapter 64. "How will the fierce battle VS Code proceed...!?"Ch64 Release Date: 19th November 2021. Translation: @nite_baron pic.twitter.com/fL8c7As1n6 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) October 19, 2021

These are all the unofficial spoilers or predictions of Boruto chapter 64. Fans have to wait until the leaks are out and get translated into English.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese manga series written by UkyōKodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, and illustrated by MikioIkemoto.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites.

