Left Menu

Mexico recovers three ancient artifacts from Italy

You share responsibility if you buy something stolen," Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said at an event in Rome where officials returned the artifacts. Italy has so far returned 650 ancient and religious items to Mexico since 2013, the Mexican foreign ministry said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-10-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 00:16 IST
Mexico recovers three ancient artifacts from Italy
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico on Friday recovered three ancient artifacts that were stolen and bound for auction in Italy as the Latin American country holds a global campaign to recover its art and relics. The items, which are more than 2,300 years old, are a clay pot adorned with human figures and two ceramic human faces.

Italy's Unit for the Protection of Cultural Heritage confiscated the pieces during an inspection of artifacts for auction, officials said. The items had been illegally exported from Mexico, Italian investigations found, according to Mexico's foreign ministry. "The people who buy these pieces, who traffic these pieces, are criminals. You share responsibility if you buy something stolen," Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said at an event in Rome where officials returned the artifacts.

Italy has so far returned 650 ancient and religious items to Mexico since 2013, the Mexican foreign ministry said. "It's justice, it's universal culture. We have to return to a country the things that belong to it," Italian General Roberto Riccardi, who led the team that returned the artifacts, said on Twitter. https://twitter.com/SRE_mx/status/1454053339268792322

In September, Mexico's foreign ministry recovered stolen documents https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/mexico-recovers-missing-manuscripts-16th-century-sold-auction-2021-09-24 linked to conquistador Hernan Cortes due for auction with the aid of U.S. investigators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021