Shilpa Shetty turns zombie bride for Halloween 2021

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty channelled her spooky side as she turned out as a 'zombie bride' from Halloween 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 22:43 IST
Shilpa Shetty turns zombie bride for Halloween (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty channelled her spooky side as she turned out as a 'zombie bride' from Halloween 2021. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a reel video of herself in which she could be seen revealing her extremely spooky look for this year's Halloween.

Shilpa could be seen unveiling her face from her 'zombie bride' look that made her unrecognisable. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Happy HaLLowEen... #halloween2021 #boo."

The post went viral within a few minutes of being posted and accumulated thousands of likes on the photo-sharing platform. Shilpa is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She took a little break from the virtual world after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in the porn racket case.

The 'Hungama 2' actor recently celebrated her first Karva Chauth after Raj was granted bail in the porn racket case. The couple ceremoniously tied the knot on November 22, 2009, following a big fat wedding function in Khandala.

Shilpa and Raj are parents to two children, eight-year-old Viaan Raj Kundra and one-year-old daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen as a judge at the reality show 'Super Dancer 4', alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. The reality show had its last episode aired on 9 October 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

