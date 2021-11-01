Subhadra Sen Gupta's posthumous book to inform children about ancient civilizations

Posthumous book of award-winning author Subhadra Sen Gupta, who passed away due to Covid-19 this year, informs children about the ancient civilizations from across the world -- Mesopotamia, Egypt, Indus Valley, China, Greece, Rome, the Americas and Africa -- in a fun manner.

The book, ''The Story of the First Civilizations: From Mesopotamia to the Aztecs'', is published under Speaking Tiger's 'Talking Hub' imprint. Laced with maps and rich illustrations by Devashish Verma, the book ''delves into the cultures, inventions, architecture, governments, and little-known stories about our origins''.

''It was a project that had thrilled and excited her (the author) and she had tackled it with her usual enthusiasm and meticulous research. As always, the writing here remained fresh, accessible, humorous — everything far removed from what one expects from history books. It was an honour and huge responsibility for us to publish this book after her tragic demise earlier this year,'' said Sudeshna Shome Ghosh, publisher, Talking Cub.

Gupta (1952–2021), who wrote over 40 books for children, was awarded the Bal Sahitya Puraskar by the Sahitya Akademi in 2014. She also won the Big Little Book Award instituted by Parag -- an Initiative of Tata Trusts -- last year.

Be it the insights on the Egyptian rulers who built lavish tombs for their afterlife or the first European civilization that gave us philosophers and mathematicians as well as the cherished concept of democracy, the book dives into many such nuggets of information about the world's earliest civilizations.

''Well-researched and filled with captivating illustrations, The Story of the First Civilizations will delight and educate readers everywhere,'' said the publishers in a statement.

The book is presently available for sale on online and offline stores.

