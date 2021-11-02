How to Keep Yourself Entertained While Traveling

Whether you travel a lot for work or you just enjoy globetrotting, you'll know how dull it can be when you're facing a long journey. Although you might be excited to reach your destination, hours spent on a train, coach, or plane can be a bit daunting. This is why it's useful to have some form of entertainment to take your mind off the minutes dragging by and to help your journey feel as though it's going faster than it is. Below are a few suggestions on how you can entertain yourself on long stretches of travel for a more enjoyable experience.

Reading Material

Getting lost in a gripping thriller, romantic comedy, epic fantasy, or even some interesting non-fiction is a great way to pass the time. While reading can be enjoyed thoroughly when you're curled up on your couch at home, it's also a brilliant way to keep yourself entertained when traveling. Always take some reading material with you, whether that's a novel, magazine, or even as many books as you like with an eReader.

Online Games

If you can access the internet on your journey (some trains and coaches will have this onboard), why not enjoy some online games? If you have apps downloaded onto your phone, you might also be able to use them without internet access, too. There are countless options to choose from, whether it's building a house on classics like The Sims or creating a theme park on Rollercoaster Tycoon. Other popular choices include Candy Crush and Lily's Garden. Want to raise the stakes? Here are some of the best online casinos to choose from if you want to place some sensible bets for fun, too. You could even invest in a small games console like a Nintendo Switch to take with you on your journeys, too.

Brain Games

Want to exercise your cognitive functions while still keeping yourself entertained? Brain games such as Sudokus, crosswords, word searches, or other puzzles are all great and challenge your mind, and can keep you focused for hours. Not only are these great for adults, but there is plenty of versions for kids as well, which is ideal for keeping your little ones distracted from the long journey on your family vacation!

Zone Out with a Podcast

A great traveling playlist is a good way to switch off on your journey and enjoy your favorite music, but if you want a break from this, consider switching to an engaging podcast instead. It's a great way to take your mind off of your long journey, and each episode can be as gripping and entertaining as your favorite TV show. Whether it's a tense true-crime podcast or one that explores current issues, historical events, or a comedy podcast to make you laugh, there is certainly something for everyone to start listening to.

Traveling can be a lot of fun, especially if you're heading to an exciting destination for a much-needed break, or to meet some inspiring colleagues to collaborate on a professional project. However, long journeys can also be tiring and a little boring at times, so make sure you're taking some entertainment with you for a more pleasant traveling experience.

