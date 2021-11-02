Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' to release in May 2022

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Mission Majnu' will hit theatres on May 13 next year.

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Mission Majnu' will hit theatres on May 13 next year. On Tuesday, Sidharth took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans.

He wrote, "Get ready to be a part of India's greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan's illicit Nuclear Ambitions! Inspired by real events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 13th May 2022 in a cinema near you." Alongside the update, Sidharth shared his intense look from the film.

Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, the upcoming movie is set in the 1970s that has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of a RAW agent (for the first time), who leads India's operation. The forthcoming film marks the Hindi debut of Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media), 'Mission Majnu' also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

