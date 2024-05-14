"India, smartest country, not stopping anywhere...": Rashmika Mandanna talks about nation's growth, Atal Setu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in January. It is like a game-changer for Mumbai's transportation network. Now, 'Pushpa 2' actor Rashmika Mandanna has talked about it and said that "India is not stopping anywhere." While speaking to ANI about the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link(MTHL) Atal Setu, she said, "The journey of two hours can be done in 20 minutes. As in, you wouldn't even believe it! Who would have thought that something like this would have been possible. Aaj Navi Mumbai se Mumbai tak, Goa se Mumbai tak Aur Bangalore se Mumbai tak, when all the journeys have been made so easily and with such amazing infrastructure! It makes me proud."

The project consists of an approximately 22 km long 6-tier (3+3-lane, 2 emergency lane) bridge connecting Shivdi in Mumbai city and Nhava on the mainland. The link will feature interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai and Shivaji Nagar, Jassi, and Chirle on National Highway 4B at the Navi Mumbai end. The project-affected persons have been rehabilitated and the fishermen whose livelihoods have been affected by the implementation of the project have been compensated in accordance with government policies. She added, "Ab toh India ne naa Sunna bandh kar diya hai. They're not willing for it anymore. So, I think now, at least, India is not stopping anywhere. Now look at the country's growth. It's freaking brilliant in the last 10 years how the country has grown. The infrastructure, the plan in our country, the road planning, everything, it is just brilliant - I think now it's our time! I just got to know that it's all done in seven years and it's 20 km. It's amazing! Look at it. I am speechless honestly."

Rashmika continued, "The young generation, the young India, is growing at such fast speed. India is the smartest country, I would like to say! The young Bharatiya have to vote and they're being very responsible now and it's no more that they're getting influenced by whatever you say. People are actually seeing, people are being very responsible and are being very smart about it. I think they are headed in the right way." Talking about Rashmika's work front, she has officially announced her collaboration with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the much-anticipated action thriller 'Sikandar'.

The announcement was made on Thursday morning. Both the production house and Rashmika herself confirmed the news. The production house officially announced the news on its social media handles, and wrote, "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Rashmika took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar." 'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. Meanwhile, Rashmika is still basking on the success of her latest movie 'Animal,' where she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film became a box-office hit.

The actress will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will feature Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil in prominent roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024. Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in 'Kubera', which stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh.'Kubera' is all set to release in theatres on December 31 this year. (ANI)

