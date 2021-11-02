Left Menu

Raj Kundra deletes his Instagram, Twitter acounts post controversy

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-11-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:19 IST
Raj Kundra (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The decision of deleting the social media applications comes days after he was granted bail in an adult films case.

Raj's profiles don't show up after clicking his old Instagram and Twitter accounts. 'Sorry, this page isn't available,' the message pops up the second you click on the old links of his social media accounts. Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. In September, he was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

