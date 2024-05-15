Tears of Joy as Abducted Girl Reunited with Family

A 15-year-old girl, who was abducted from Tripura's Sepahijala district by a youth of opposite faith and forcibly taken to the neighbouring country has returned to her home, police said on Wednesday.

The minor was abducted by Chhabir Miah of Miahpara on May 2 and taken to Bangladesh, they said.

Five days after the abduction, a police complaint was lodged by the girl's family urging the police to rescue the girl, who was abducted and taken to Bangladesh against her will.

''On Tuesday, we received information about the presence of the girl at a place near Indo-Bangla border fencing and accordingly rushed there and rescued the girl. Later, she was handed over to her family,'' said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madhupur police station, Bibhash Kumar Das.

According to the OC, the girl was forcibly taken to Bangladesh by Chhabir Miah, a resident of Miahpara.

''As we put pressure on his family, the abductor might have released the abducted girl near border fencing and did not return home fearing arrest. The girl is safe and handed over to her family. A case has been lodged against the accused person,'' he said.

