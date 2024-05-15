Left Menu

Tears of Joy as Abducted Girl Reunited with Family

The girl is safe and handed over to her family. A case has been lodged against the accused person, he said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 15-05-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 13:46 IST
Tears of Joy as Abducted Girl Reunited with Family
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl, who was abducted from Tripura's Sepahijala district by a youth of opposite faith and forcibly taken to the neighbouring country has returned to her home, police said on Wednesday.

The minor was abducted by Chhabir Miah of Miahpara on May 2 and taken to Bangladesh, they said.

Five days after the abduction, a police complaint was lodged by the girl's family urging the police to rescue the girl, who was abducted and taken to Bangladesh against her will.

''On Tuesday, we received information about the presence of the girl at a place near Indo-Bangla border fencing and accordingly rushed there and rescued the girl. Later, she was handed over to her family,'' said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madhupur police station, Bibhash Kumar Das.

According to the OC, the girl was forcibly taken to Bangladesh by Chhabir Miah, a resident of Miahpara.

''As we put pressure on his family, the abductor might have released the abducted girl near border fencing and did not return home fearing arrest. The girl is safe and handed over to her family. A case has been lodged against the accused person,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024