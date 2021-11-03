Left Menu

Don't ban fire-works on Deepavali: Isha founder

Extending greetings to everyone for Deepavali, he said, Lighting up in joy, love, and consciousness is vital in times of crisis that could dump you in darkness. This Deepavali, light up your humanity to its full glory. The Supreme Court had said a blanket ban on fire-crackers may not be possible and termed the earlier Calcutta High Court order for a complete ban as extreme.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 15:34 IST
Don't ban fire-works on Deepavali: Isha founder
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, Nov 3 (PTI): As the debate on ban on fire-crackers hots up in the country, Isha Foundation founder and spiritualist Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday opposed the blanket ban on fire-crackers and offered a simple alternative. “Concern over air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of fire-crackers... Let them have the fun of bursting fire-works,'' he said in a message on the eve of the festival. Extending greetings to everyone for Deepavali, he said, “Lighting up in joy, love, and consciousness is vital in times of crisis that could dump you in darkness.'' ''This Deepavali, light up your humanity to its full glory. Love and blessings,'' he said. The Supreme Court had said a blanket ban on fire-crackers may not be possible and termed the earlier Calcutta High Court order for a complete ban as extreme. The measures ought to be in place are to prevent the use of toxic chemicals in fire-works, the apex court noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021