Don't ban fire-works on Deepavali: Isha founder

Coimbatore, Nov 3 (PTI): As the debate on ban on fire-crackers hots up in the country, Isha Foundation founder and spiritualist Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday opposed the blanket ban on fire-crackers and offered a simple alternative. “Concern over air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of fire-crackers... Let them have the fun of bursting fire-works,'' he said in a message on the eve of the festival. Extending greetings to everyone for Deepavali, he said, “Lighting up in joy, love, and consciousness is vital in times of crisis that could dump you in darkness.'' ''This Deepavali, light up your humanity to its full glory. Love and blessings,'' he said. The Supreme Court had said a blanket ban on fire-crackers may not be possible and termed the earlier Calcutta High Court order for a complete ban as extreme. The measures ought to be in place are to prevent the use of toxic chemicals in fire-works, the apex court noted.

