Spa Centre in Noida Busted for Prostitution Racket: Two Arrested

A prostitution racket disguised as a spa centre in Noida was busted, resulting in the arrest of two men. The raid conducted by the local police and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit led to an FIR under the Immoral Traffic Act. Three others involved remain absconding.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-05-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 19:48 IST
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

A prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa centre in the city was busted and two men were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra said a raid was conducted on Monday by the local police along with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) on the basis of inputs about it.

''Two people have been arrested from the spa centre while three others involved in the racket are absconding. An FIR has been lodged in the case under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act,'' ADCP Mishra said.

The racket was being operated from the spa centre located in Baraula village, under sector 49 police station limits, a senior official said.

The raid at the spa centre was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (women safety) Soumya Singh, ACP (Noida -3) Shavvya Goyal and AHTU incharge inspector Rajeev Balyan, a police spokesperson said.

Two mobile phones, Rs 9,780 cash, 26 visiting cards, and some objectionable items were seized from the spot, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

