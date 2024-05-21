Spa Centre in Noida Busted for Prostitution Racket: Two Arrested
A prostitution racket disguised as a spa centre in Noida was busted, resulting in the arrest of two men. The raid conducted by the local police and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit led to an FIR under the Immoral Traffic Act. Three others involved remain absconding.
- Country:
- India
A prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa centre in the city was busted and two men were arrested, police said on Tuesday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra said a raid was conducted on Monday by the local police along with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) on the basis of inputs about it.
''Two people have been arrested from the spa centre while three others involved in the racket are absconding. An FIR has been lodged in the case under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act,'' ADCP Mishra said.
The racket was being operated from the spa centre located in Baraula village, under sector 49 police station limits, a senior official said.
The raid at the spa centre was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (women safety) Soumya Singh, ACP (Noida -3) Shavvya Goyal and AHTU incharge inspector Rajeev Balyan, a police spokesperson said.
Two mobile phones, Rs 9,780 cash, 26 visiting cards, and some objectionable items were seized from the spot, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
10 Arrested in Nationwide Delhi Police Raid on Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Crime Syndicate
Law Enforcement Dismantles Prostitution Network in Gurugram, Apprehending Ten Individuals
Assistant Law Enforcement Officer Assaulted by Cycle Stand Operators at Jabalpur Collectorate; FIR Filed
Pune police raid office facilitating payments for illegal betting apps
Law Enforcement Assaults Soar to 10-Year High, FBI Reports