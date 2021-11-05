Rakul Preet Singh commences shooting for 'Chhatriwali'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has started work on her next movie, titled ''Chhatriwali''.

The film is a social comedy, being directed by filmmaker Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, best known for Marathi features like ''Bucket List'' and ''Ajinkya''.

Singh took to her Instagram Stories and posted a short video in which she is travelling in her car. She wrote, ''Day One'' alongside the clip.

On Thursday, the actor and the director performed a ceremony at the film's set in Lucknow.

''And it begins. Team Chhatri...'' she wrote.

''Chhatriwali'' is backed by producer Ronnie Screwvala through his banner RSVP.

Singh was most recently seen in Netflix movie ''Sardar Ka Grandson'', co-starring Arjun Kapoor. She will next feature in Ajay Devgn-directed ''Mayday'' and campus comedy-drama ''Doctor G'', opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, and an untitled comedy from filmmaker Indra Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)